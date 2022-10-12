In Our Prayers: Father Peter Wang

Please remember in your prayers Father Peter Wang, who passed away on Sept. 12. Wang taught at St. Thomas for 29 years before retiring in 1996. He was 91.

“It seemed like he always just enjoyed his students and loved teaching. He was very much at home in his vocation to be a college professor,” St. Thomas Theology Professor Bernard Brady, director of the Murray Institute for Catholic Education and associate director of the Office of Mission, told The Catholic Spirit.