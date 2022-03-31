In Our Prayers: Jack Huber '67

Please remember in your prayers Jack Huber '67, who passed away on March 28, 2022. Huber was 77 years old.

He is survived by his wife, Professor Emerita and former St. Thomas Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Sue Huber '82 MA, '90 PhD; sons Thomas and Andrew '94; and four grandchildren.

After completing his undergraduate degree at St. Thomas, Jack spent five years in the United States Air Force as a pilot, followed by a career in the Federal Aviation Administration.