In Our Prayers: John Heintz

Please remember in your prayers John Heintz, who passed away on April 29, 2023. John joined the University of St. Thomas in 2003 as a reference librarian and served in various roles throughout his time at the St. Thomas Libraries.

John’s keen intellect, dry sense of humor and deep compassion made him a colleague second to none. He had an outstanding work ethic and was energized by his collaborations with faculty and students. His dedication to students and faculty, as well as his genuine passion for learning and sharing knowledge to help others, will be sorely missed.

John is survived by his wife, Monica Herrera; son, Kurt Herrera-Heintz; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Liat Rome; and grandson, Luka Phoenix Herrera Rome; daughter, Marina Herrera-Heintz; sister, Elizabeth Heintz Wood; several nieces and a nephew; and numerous extended family members.