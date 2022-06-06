In Our Prayers: Joseph Clements '55

Please remember in your prayers Joseph Clements '55, who recently passed away at the age of 93.

Clements was one of the founders of St. Thomas' MBA program. He also served as the department chair for the government contracts concentration in the MBA program, which awarded certificates that were required for individuals and companies who wanted to contract with the U.S.

Clements spent most of his career at the Department of Defense and Univac. For more than 30 years, he represented the U.S. in every contract with Boeing. Clements also served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Korean War.

Clements was preceded in death by his wife of more than 60 years, Jeanette. He is survived by their children Benedict Clements, Mary Michaels, Elizabeth Sievert, Anastasia Eldredge, Joseph Clements and Catherine Clements; and 13 grandchildren.