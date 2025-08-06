In Our Prayers: Kaitlyn Kashia Yang

The University of St. Thomas community mourns the passing of Kaitlyn Kashia Yang, an Opus College of Business student. She died on Aug. 1, 2025, at the age of 21.

Yang was pursuing a bachelor's degree in marketing management with a minor in data analytics and held an analyst internship at Optum. She was active in student organizations and programs that reflected her passion for service and personal growth.

On her LinkedIn page, she wrote: "As a member of the Hmong United Student Association Club, I contribute to leadership initiatives and work to promote Hmong history within the University community. My volunteer work with the Tus Choj Project reflects my passion for mentoring and empowering high school students."

A recipient of the Presidential Scholarship and the Annexstad Family Foundation Scholarship, the Dean's List scholar was set to graduate in December 2025.