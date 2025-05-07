In Our Prayers: Kevin Green ’23 J.D.

The University of St. Thomas School of Law community is mourning the loss of Kevin Green ’23 J.D., a beloved alumnus who was a distinguished student leader and advocate for justice. He joined the firm Faegre Drinker in September 2023 as an associate after spending two summers there during law school. His loss is felt across the broader legal community.

Green was a model of servant leadership deeply committed to inclusivity, mentorship and institutional progress. He was the 2022-23 Law Student Government president, the vice president of the Black Law Student Association (BLSA) and associate editor of the Journal of Law and Public Policy.

School of Law alum Kevin Green at the School of Law building in Minneapolis on April 26, 2021 when he was a student. Green was photographed for a St. Thomas Lawyer Magazine story about the Law Mentorship Program.

As a first-generation law student, Green once said, “The School of Law doesn’t forget that its student body is first and foremost made of people and it does an excellent job fostering an environment of personal growth as we learn the law.” He fully embraced that growth, becoming a student leader known for building bridges, creating inclusive spaces and lifting up his peers.

When he was a 1L, he was the recipient of the “Living the Mission Award" at St. Thomas, which is given to students or alumni who best exemplify the school’s mission through their activities in and/or outside the classroom. Green was nominated by his classmate Jeffrey Heidkamp.

"Kevin shows a passion for law and justice in the classroom," Heidkamp said that year at the award ceremony. “He shares his experience in the military, family, his experience as a Black man, his experience in work—generously and vulnerably in class, and it enriches our experience. Kevin is also exceptionally kind. ... He serves and leads in more law student groups than I knew existed. ... I have no idea how Kevin does everything."

Green’s generous spirit was evident in everything he did, from organizing the law school’s first JD/LL.M. Welcome Dinner, complete with international flags to honor classmates’ home countries, to mentoring fellow students with quiet but unwavering support. His attention to detail and commitment to hospitality reflected the care with which he approached every endeavor.

His commitment to justice was equally profound, leading him to pursue hands-on legal work through internships with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and externships with the Hon. JaPaul Harris and the Wright County Public Defender’s Office, an hour outside Minneapolis. Green specifically chose this rural placement to serve in an office unlikely to otherwise receive student support. He was honored with an Outstanding Student Externship Award from the Clinical Legal Education Association (CLEA) in 2022 for his work there.

Green’s extraordinary contributions earned him a series of other accolades, including the 2022 Outstanding Service Award from the Minnesota Justice Foundation, the 2023 Mission Award for Service and Community from St. Thomas Law and a scholarship from the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers. In April 2023, the St. Thomas BLSA presented him with its Student Leadership Award at its annual Night of Distinction.

Kevin Green being honored at the Veterans Graduation Dinner recognizing the academic achievements of student veterans in the Iversen Center for Faith on May 15, 2023, in St. Paul.

Following law school, Green was a board member of 100 Black Men of the Twin Cities and remained active in MABL, always focused on empowering others and creating space for belonging.

“We have a saying that beauty is as beauty does. Kevin Green was a beautiful person. Every room he entered was touched by his boundless desire to serve with purpose and kindness,” said Dana Mitchell, a past MABL president who is adjunct faculty at St. Thomas. “Kevin was a beloved member of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers where he served as a student director. He continued his service as a valuable member of the legal community, contributing his time and knowledge. I will miss him dearly. As a tribute to Kevin, we must continue to shine bright, love unconditionally, and live with intention.”

Green’s journey to the law was shaped by a deep desire to serve. A 16-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, he brought the same sense of duty and moral clarity to his legal education that he did to his military service. Serving with distinction, he held a range of leadership positions at the squadron, group and wing levels. Even while pursuing his undergraduate and law degrees, he remained committed to military service as an Air National Guardsman. In 2015, he was selected by his wing commander to serve as the wing's Equal Opportunity Superintendent, where he led efforts to assess and improve unit morale, promote a respectful workplace culture and ensure compliance with military equity standards. His leadership in that role reflected the same integrity he brought to all aspects of his life. Green concluded his distinguished military service in July 2023.

In addition to his Juris Doctor, Green earned an associate degree from the Community College of the Air Force, two associate degrees from Fresno City College and a bachelor's degree from California State University, Fresno.