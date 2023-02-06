In Our Prayers: Pat Nemo

Please remember in your prayers Pat Nemo, the former editor of St. Thomas magazine. Nemo passed away on Feb. 1 at the age of 80. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John G. Nemo ’64; parents, Michael and Margaret Kenny; and brother, John Kenny. Nemo is survived by her children, Jennifer ’92, Clare Davis ’95 and John ’97; six grandchildren; siblings, Peter Kenny and Chris Cuba; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, at 11 a.m. at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, located at 2055 Bohland Ave. in St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.