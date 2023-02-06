In Our Prayers: Pat Nemo

Please remember in your prayers Pat Nemo, the former editor of St. Thomas magazine. Nemo passed away on Feb. 1 at the age of 80. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John G. Nemo ’64; parents, Michael and Margaret Kenny; and brother, John Kenny. Nemo is survived by her children, Jennifer ’92, Clare Davis ’95 and John ’97; six grandchildren; siblings, Peter Kenny and Chris Cuba; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.