In Our Prayers: Paul Knudsen '86

Please remember in your prayers Paul Knudsen '86, who died of natural causes on Jan. 26, 2022, at his home in Fort Myers, Florida. Knudsen was 58 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Two Inlets, Minnesota, with visitation one hour (10 a.m.) prior to the funeral service. Burial service and interment will be at at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A luncheon will follow the services at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Confirm hours by calling Cease Funeral Home at (218) 732-7264 or check the website.