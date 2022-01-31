Robert Loftus.
In Our Prayers: Robert Loftus

Please remember in your prayers Robert Loftus, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2022. Loftus was a longtime benefactor of the University of St. Thomas. He and his wife, Mary Jo, supported numerous initiatives at the university, including: VISION scholarships, The Loftus Diversity Fund, a School of Social Work scholarship, a scholarship for music majors, a fund to support faculty and staff research and special projects, and a scholarship for students attending Dougherty Family College.

From left: College Career and Academic Success Coach Amy Kadrmas, Associate Dean of Students Doug Thompson, Bob Loftus, Mary Jo Loftus, Founding Associate Dean of Academics Buffy Smith, President Julie Sullivan, Scholars Resource Center Director Julie Bach and Dean Alvin Abraham pose for a photo during the Dougherty Family College dedication event Oct. 13, 2017, in Terrence Murphy Hall. (Mike Ekern/University of St. Thomas)

Survivors include Mary Jo; sons Tom, Joe '01 and Shawn '07; and three grandchildren.

A wake will take place at Washburn-McReavy Northeast Chapel on Feb. 3 from 4-6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. This Mass is for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary's Mission in Red Lake, Minnesota, or Dougherty Family College.

Read his obituary online.

