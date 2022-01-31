In Our Prayers: Robert Loftus

Please remember in your prayers Robert Loftus, who passed away on Jan. 25, 2022. Loftus was a longtime benefactor of the University of St. Thomas. He and his wife, Mary Jo, supported numerous initiatives at the university, including: VISION scholarships, The Loftus Diversity Fund, a School of Social Work scholarship, a scholarship for music majors, a fund to support faculty and staff research and special projects, and a scholarship for students attending Dougherty Family College.

A wake will take place at Washburn-McReavy Northeast Chapel on Feb. 3 from 4-6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Church with viewing beginning at 10 a.m. This Mass is for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Mary's Mission in Red Lake, Minnesota, or Dougherty Family College.