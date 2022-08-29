In Our Prayers: Scott Taylor

Please remember in your prayers Scott Taylor, who died Aug. 24 at the age of 81. Taylor is the father of Renee Nelson from Opus College of Business and grandfather to Brady Wegscheid '13.

Taylor was an active member of the River Falls, Wisconsin, community, spending much of his professional career at Vision-Ease selling eyeglass lenses to international clients. Taylor visited six continents, served as a Little League coach, and was very supportive of Renee's Jazzercise business.