In Our Prayers: Sister Carol Rennie

Sister Carol (Damian) Rennie, OSB, who served as the associate dean of students in the School of Divinity at the University of St. Thomas, died May 26, 2023. She was 86 years old.

She taught at St. John’s School of Theology and served as a spiritual director at the Benedictine Center of St. Paul’s Monastery. She professed her first vows in 1956 at St. Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minnesota.

Originally from St. Cloud, Minnesota, she was the fifth of eight siblings and the youngest daughter. She is survived by her brother David, nieces and nephews, her Benedictine sisters and friends.

Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m., Friday, June 2, at the Monastery, 2675 Benet Road, Maplewood, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul’s Monastery will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. Visitation will be one hour before service, with interment at Monastery Cemetery. Memorials preferred to St. Paul’s Monastery.