In Our Prayers: Thomas F. Kelly '58

Please remember in your prayers Thomas F. Kelly '58, who passed away on July 6. Kelly served on the University of St. Thomas alumni board.

A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Parish in Richfield. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service starts. There also will be a visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cremation Society of Minnesota.