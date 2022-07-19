In Our Prayers: Thomas F. Kelly '58

Please remember in your prayers Thomas F. Kelly '58, who passed away on July 6. Kelly served on the University of St. Thomas alumni board.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Mary; children Karen Olson, Megan Kelly, Patrick Kelly and Monica Gould '04 J.D.; and eight grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Parish in Richfield. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service starts. There also will be a visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Cremation Society of Minnesota.