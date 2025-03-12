In the News: Aaron Sackett on Consumer Psychology

Opus College of Business Professor Aaron Sackett recently spoke with MPR on consumer psychology and the potential impact of the 40-day boycott of Target.

From the interview:

Host: Well, we’re a few days into a 40-day boycott of Target. It calls for supporters to give up shopping at the Minneapolis-based company during Lent. The boycott comes after Target announced that it would phase out a handful of diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI initiatives. They followed several other corporations who made similar moves. ...

I’m curious to know what your initial reaction was when you heard about this boycott against Target in particular?

Sackett: It’s not particularly surprising, primarily because Target is a brand that really has emphasized customer loyalty, and that’s been a big part of their business plan for many, many years. And because of that loyalty that they try to foster when they change their direction in terms of their values, their priorities and hot button emotional issues, those loyal customers, particularly those who identify with the values that are being changed, they’re going to react.

Host: So when customers or consumers do react, we’ve heard a lot over the years about maybe a day of a boycott or I’m going to shop local more. What makes a boycott effective in your opinion?