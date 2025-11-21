In the News: Aaron Sackett on Target’s Effort to Rebuild Customer Loyalty

Aaron Sackett, marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, spoke with MPR News about Target’s new training guidance that encourages employees to smile and interact more with customers as the company works to rebuild shopper loyalty.

From the conversation:

Minnesota-based retail giant Target is encouraging its store employees to smile and interact with customers more. ...



Aaron Sackett, a marketing professor with a focus on consumer behavior at the University of St. Thomas, told MPR News host Nina Moini the customer service change is likely a move to regain some customer loyalty.

“Target has to reverse some of these negative trends in terms of their stock prices, in terms of their in-store numbers of shoppers per week, per month and so on and just overall consumer perception of the brand,” Sackett said.