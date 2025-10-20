In the News: Ali Ling on if We Can Afford to Clean Up Forever Chemicals

Ali Ling, assistant professor of civil engineering at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, was recently a guest on an episode of the “(don’t) Waste Water!” podcast, where she discussed common misconceptions about PFAS treatment, the processes involved, and the economic factors that influence effective solutions.

From the podcast:

Host: What is the message to take away from this paper?



Ali: Thank you for asking that. I think many people see that number and they feel very worried and like is no hope for anything, and that’s not what I’m trying to get at here. What I’m trying to get at there is that prioritization. I think with a lot of things, but especially PFAS, because it’s very expensive and there’s a limited amount of funding, and especially if it’s coming from public funding. So a lot of focus on PFAS in terms of investment has been in the remediation space whether that’s wastewaters, soils, or even drinking water, which is a water remediation step. If the goal is to remove it from the environment, then we get to this issue of it’s just so expensive and we are making so much of it, so the further up stream we go, the better.