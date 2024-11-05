In the News: April Eichmeier on How Presidential Candidates are Engaging Gen Z Voters

April Eichmeier, assistant professor of emerging media at the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, recently spoke with Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine about how campaigns are using social media to engage Gen Z voters, especially through platforms like TikTok.

From the story:

Each presidential election cycle ushers in a new generation of voters. And candidates tend to spend an outsize chunk of their campaigning attempting to court this young, possibly-still-malleable group.

“It’s nothing new,” says April Eichmeier, an assistant professor at the University of St. Thomas who studies political communication. “After all, Gen X had Bill Clinton going on late-night shows.” But this generation of voters won’t be found in those audiences – they’re on TikTok. ...

During the last presidential election, TikTok was still reaching ubiquitous levels of prevalence. But now, more than 170 million Americans use the video app – many in their teens and early 20s.