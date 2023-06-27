In the News: Artika Tyner on the Role of the Inclusive Lawyer and Racial Justice Promises Not Yet Met

Artika Tyner, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with Minnesota Lawyer about strategies to help fulfill racial justice promises and make inclusion come alive in meaningful ways.

From the story:

To define the role of an inclusive lawyer, Tyner cited the preamble of the ABA’s Model Rules of Professional Conduct, which state in part, “As a public citizen, a lawyer should seek improvement of the law, access to the legal system, the administration of justice and the quality of service rendered by the legal profession.”

That’s an invitation, Tyner said, for lawyers to use their training and practical experience to make improvements in society. She encouraged lawyers to remember why they pursued their profession. Research finds that most say they want to undo a societal wrong or bring about change.