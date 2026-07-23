In the News: Mark Osler on Clemency Applications

Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and director of its Federal Commutations Clinic, spoke with The New York Times about the Trump administration’s decision to deny nearly 6,000 clemency applications. Osler discussed the impact of the denials on applicants who had followed the traditional clemency process and shared concerns about how presidential pardon decisions are being made.

From the article:

The University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis submitted more than 15 applications in response, said Mark Osler, a professor there.

Four were in the batch of rejections issued this month. The remainders are still pending, along with thousands of others.