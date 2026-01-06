In the News: Audra Nuru on Communication Habits to Leave Behind in 2026

Audra Nuru, professor of communication studies and family studies at the University of St. Thomas, was featured in Time magazine discussing communication habits experts say people should abandon in 2026. Nuru highlighted how behaviors such as overusing artificial intelligence tools, leaving messages unanswered, and offering mixed signals can erode authenticity and emotional clarity, emphasizing that effective communication depends on intention, transparency and human connection.

From the article:

Throughout 2025, something strange happened to our messages: They all started sounding the same. LinkedIn posts, emails, and even opening lines on dating apps became polished but oddly interchangeable, says Audra Nuru, a professor of communication studies and family studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. “Messages lost their pulse – there’s no sense of who’s behind the words,” she says. “They read like templates instead of something written by an actual person.”