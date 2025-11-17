In the News: Audra Nuru on the Viral ‘Bird Theory’ Relationship Test

Audra Nuru, professor of communication and family studies in the University of St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences, offered expert commentary to Yahoo! for a story on the viral Bird Theory relationship trend. She explained how small bids for connection function in healthy relationships, why one missed moment is rarely a warning sign, and what research shows about the patterns that truly predict long-term stability.

From the article:

You’ve probably seen it all over TikTok by now: someone spots a bird, points it out, and waits to see how their partner reacts. The so-called “bird theory” test has exploded as a relationship litmus test – but therapists and communication experts say we’re misunderstanding what this tiny moment is actually telling us. ...

The researchers found that couples who engage positively to the majority of these micro-moments of connection – when one person reaches out and their partner has a choice to connect or miss the bid – was linked to more positive conflict experiences during the lab experiment and later marital satisfaction and stability. ...

There’s also a crucial distinction between a harmless missed connection and genuine relationship danger, says Professor Audra Nuru, an interpersonal and family communication expert from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

Gottman's (1993) Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling), combined with failed repair attempts, predict divorce with 94% accuracy, she explains. Ignoring your partner’s bird comment may signal low responsiveness. But mocking them for caring? That’s contempt, the most corrosive of the Four Horsemen.