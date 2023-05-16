Story DFC News

In the News: Buffy Smith on 300 DFC Scholars Graduating Debt-Free

Posted on By Media Mentions

Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College (DFC) at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with WCCO about this year’s graduating class during a block party hosted by DFC.

WCCO Logo

From the story:

DFC offers a two-year associate degree program, enrolling predominantly minority and first-generation college students. By the time the students graduate, the goal is that they’ll be able to transfer into a four-year program without debt. 

Students are provided two meals a day, a metro pass, and a free laptop.

“When we invest in our scholars, the return of that investment is that we’re going to solve the social problems we’re facing today,” said Dean Buffy Smith.

Watch Online

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications