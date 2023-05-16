In the News: Buffy Smith on 300 DFC Scholars Graduating Debt-Free

Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College (DFC) at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with WCCO about this year’s graduating class during a block party hosted by DFC.

From the story:

DFC offers a two-year associate degree program, enrolling predominantly minority and first-generation college students. By the time the students graduate, the goal is that they’ll be able to transfer into a four-year program without debt.

Students are provided two meals a day, a metro pass, and a free laptop.