In the News: Buffy Smith on 300 DFC Scholars Graduating Debt-Free

Buffy Smith, dean of Dougherty Family College (DFC) at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with WCCO about this year’s graduating class during a block party hosted by DFC.
From the story:
DFC offers a two-year associate degree program, enrolling predominantly minority and first-generation college students. By the time the students graduate, the goal is that they’ll be able to transfer into a four-year program without debt.
Students are provided two meals a day, a metro pass, and a free laptop.
“When we invest in our scholars, the return of that investment is that we’re going to solve the social problems we’re facing today,” said Dean Buffy Smith.