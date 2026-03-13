In the News: Heather Isernhagen on STEM at Dougherty Family College

Heather Isernhagen, math specialist at Dougherty Family College, a two-year college at the University of St. Thomas, was recently interviewed for an article on the WCCO Radio website. Isernhagen highlighted how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics are implemented into courses at DFC, expanding beyond the liberal arts degree pathway.

From the article:

For several years, DFC has been working on creating a STEM pathway at the college, which has focused on helping students earn their Associate of Arts (AA) in liberal arts for education and skills in the arts, humanities, and social sciences, while also serving as the first two years of a bachelor’s degree. Recently, the college worked with 3M to offer summer and J-Term STEM learning options, but now students can incorporate STEM into their school year coursework.

DFC puts a strong emphasis on small classes and expanded student support. “Our class sizes are about 20 students within each cohort,” Isernhagen explained. “I like to say we have really assertive mentoring supports. It’s really hard to fall through the cracks here at DFC no matter what your degree or program is.”