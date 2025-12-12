In the News: Buffy Smith on Responding to Food Insecurity During the SNAP Uncertainty

Dougherty Family College Dean Buffy Smith spoke with Sheletta Brundidge on WCCO Radio about the college’s swift response to the recent federal government shutdown and its potential disruption of SNAP benefits. Smith detailed how DFC mobilized resources to ensure students had reliable access to food, reflecting the college’s mission to support scholars facing financial and food insecurity.

From the story:

When more than 42 million low-income Americans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits faced fears about being able to access their benefits amid the recent federal government shutdown, Dougherty Family College leadership took action to ensure that their students had access to food.

The Minneapolis based college’s students demonstrate significant financial need; 80% are Pell Grant eligible; and 80% are first-generation college students.

“Food insecurity is still real in our communities, with or without a shutdown,” said DFC Dean Dr. Buffy Smith. “I am grateful to do my part as a member of DFC to make sure our scholars have their needs met.”

DFC supports its students through its network of community partners, board members, trustees, St. Thomas alumni, staff, faculty and the founding Dougherty family.

“It was Sarah Dougherty who reached out to me to provide grocery cards for scholars who might need additional support,” Dr. Smith said.