In the News: Catherine Grant Shares Inspiration and Advice for Summer Gardening

Catherine Grant, greenhouse and medicinal garden manager at the University of St. Thomas, recently joined MPR’s Angela Davis to share advice for summer gardening.
From the story:
So many of us are behind with our planning this year. ... We are in this transition right now from spring to summer and I would first just like to know what have you been doing the past couple of weeks in your home gardens or the gardens you take care of at work.
Grant: “In my home garden, my entire front yard is planted with mostly native plants, so it was very easy gardening for me ... It just took me literally two hours, a little bit of pruning and then it was done.”