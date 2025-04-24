In the News: Catholic Studies Major Reflects on Pope's Passing

I was quite young when Francis was elected, though I remember it being a big occasion. But now, the magnitude of it's just so much greater because we're here. We're going to be participating and watching in St. Peter's Basilica for when the new pope is elected. We’ll try to be as involved as we can with the papal funeral. Everyone is so connected to the pope and the Catholic faith here; the death of the pope really affects everyone here. And if Rome wasn't busy before for the Jubilee year and for the Easter season, it's going to be very busy the next few weeks.