In the News: Charles Reid Jr. on the Coalition for Canceled Priests

Law professor Charles Reid Jr. commented for the Chicago Tribune on the Coalition for Canceled Priests and the impact that it might have on the Catholic hierarchy.



From the article: Charles Reid Jr., a canon lawyer and law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota, said discontent within the ranks has been part of Catholicism for centuries. While the conflict might be particularly hot at the moment, he predicted that the coalition, like other fractious groups before it, will ultimately fade away.



“I just don’t see that apocalyptic explosion,” he said. “I think this will peter out and people will be reconciled.”