In the News: Chief Investment Officer Sonali Dalal on the Stock Market

Sonali Dalal, vice president and chief investment officer of the University of St. Thomas, was one of six investment pros from the Twin Cities the Star Tribune gathered to analyze 2023 stock performance and discuss what to expect in 2024.

In the Q&A, Dalal shared: that investing in AI should focus on the application and software side, where the technology is already proven; how she is tracking factors such as productivity to determine the inflationary environment; that she wonders if the presidential election results will be accepted by everyone; and how she predicts a 5% return on the S&P 500 in 2024.