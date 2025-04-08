In the News: Dave Vang on Auto Tariffs

Dave Vang, finance professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with KSTP-TV regarding auto tariffs. The new taxes on foreign imported goods imposed by the Trump administration has left Americans rushing to buy vehicles before costs increase.

From the story:

Auto sales have been spiking across the nation and in Minnesota.

“Now would be a good time to buy cars on the lot,” said Dave Vang, a finance expert from the University of St. Thomas.

Vang said the tariffs may help U.S. auto producers, but come mid-summer, consumers will likely pay more for foreign cars once the tariff-free inventory dwindles down.