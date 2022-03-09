Professor of Teacher Education Dr. Muffet Trout joined "Minnesota Live" to discuss the topic of toxic stress among children during the pandemic. Trout described toxic stress as "when our bodies are on high alert for a prolonged period of time." She also explained how toxic stress can harm the development of a child and offered advice to parents on how to recognize the symptoms of this stress early on.
Watch the full interview below:
In the News: Dr. Muffet Trout on the Pandemic and Toxic Stress
Professor of Teacher Education Dr. Muffet Trout joined "Minnesota Live" to discuss the topic of toxic stress among children during the pandemic. Trout described toxic stress as "when our bodies are on high alert for a prolonged period of time." She also explained how toxic stress can harm the development of a child and offered advice to parents on how to recognize the symptoms of this stress early on.