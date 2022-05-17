In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on the 'Great Replacement' Conspiracy Theory and the Buffalo Shooting

Founding Director of the Racial Justice Initiative Dr. Yohuru Williams was interviewed by KARE 11 News on the shooting in Buffalo, New York. Williams explained the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory which is thought to be a motivation behind this attack, and many other hate crimes around the world.

In the interview he said, "I feel a deep sense of sadness and I feel a responsibility for African Americans, the LGBTQ community, those who are victimized by antisemitism and anti-Asian hate also. To find a way to work together to stigmatize this kind of hateful rhetoric. It has no place in our society and no place in our country as a whole. So, we need to work together to find ways to build community."