Dr. Yohuru Williams
Story In the News

In the News: Dr. Yohuru Williams on the Verdict of the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Posted on By Media Mentions
MPR News Logo

Founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative, Dr. Yohuru Williams, joined MPR News to discuss the verdict of the former Minneapolis police officers who were found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Williams discussed whether or not justice was served with the verdict and compared the verdict of this trial to the verdict of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter.

Listen Here

Article Spotlights

Latest from Our Publications