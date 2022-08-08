In the News: First Hmong Nurses Association National Conference

St. Thomas recently hosted the first Hmong Nurses Association National Conference. Dr. MayKao Y. Hang, vice president of strategic initiatives and founding dean of the Morrison Family College of Health, spoke with Alex Jokich at 5 Eyewitness News from the event about the importance of representation in health care.

From the story: In addition to hosting this new conference, the University of St. Thomas is opening a new School of Nursing in the fall. The university says the school will focus on health equity and diversity, including the recruitment of immigrants and refugees for careers in health care.

A St. Thomas spokesperson said 50 students are registered for the program and about one-third of them are students of color. Four students in the inaugural class are Hmong.