In the News: For St. Thomas running back Hope Adebayo, thanks begins with family

St. Thomas running back Hope Adebayo is featured in a story by the Pioneer Press about his family and football career at St. Thomas.



From the article: At the time, St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso viewed Adebayo as the typical diamond in the rough the Tommies have become known for developing. After Hope spent the offseason improving his strength and quickness, Caruso now views him as a talent who could play for a majority of programs in the country.



For Caruso, that growth, due to hard work and commitment, speaks to the type of young man he was immediately drawn to when the recruiting process began. Their bond has continued to grow.



Last week, with the season winding down, Caruso wrote a letter to Olu and Emmanuel, “To let them know how grateful we are for Hope.”