In the News: Glenn Caruso on the Tommie Football Team's 35 Home Game Win Streak

At 5-1 and first place in the NCAA D-I Pioneer Football League, University of St. Thomas head football coach Glenn Caruso spoke with Fox 9 about maintaining the right mindset regardless of the outcomes and moving forward.
From the story:
"The standard around here has definitely increased the last two years and we’ve learned as we’ve gone, but the foundation of all of it, as it’s always been, is the people and the culture."
Not even Caruso could predict how the transition to FCS would go for the Tommies. He compared it to a junior high dance, a little weird and awkward. He also hears the outside noise that people thought St. Thomas was delusional to jump two levels after a historic run.