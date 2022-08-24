In the News: Implicit Bias Awareness Training Offered by St. Thomas

The University of St. Thomas was mentioned in a USA Today article regarding the implicit bias awareness training the university's Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will provide to officers of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as a result of the agreement the suburban city reached with the family of Daunte Wright, the young man shot to death by an officer who thought she was drawing her Taser.

The article reported that trainings, which will be led by Dr. Tanya Gladney, Justice and Society Studies Department chair and associate professor at the University of St. Thomas, "will be conducted pro bono by the University of St. Thomas."

Under the headline "Champion of Justice" in USA Today's special "Race in America" report, the article profiled a St. Thomas law school alumnus, attorney Jeff Storms '06 J.D., regarding his civil rights legal work on cases on behalf of the families of George Floyd, Amir Locke and Daunte Wright.

The article quoted Storms as saying, "Our hope is that this training will help better prepare officers for those moments and encourage a stronger and healthier relationship between police officers and the community."