In the News: St. Thomas Students Reflect on Civil Rights History

History students from the University of St. Thomas on the We March for Justice Civil Rights Movement Study Tour were featured by WJTV and WLBT. They participated in the annual Tour of Canton in Canton, Mississippi, a civil rights history program led by activist and Canton native Flonzie Brown Wright. During a visit to the Canton Freedom House, students reflected on the legacy of the Civil Rights Movement and drew connections between historic struggles and present-day issues in the Twin Cities, including immigration fears and the ongoing fight for justice and civil rights.

From WJTV:

From WLBT:

History majors from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul and Minneapolis traveled more than 1,000 miles to Canton for a civil rights education tour, walking where trailblazers for change once stood and fought.

The students started their day at the Canton Freedom House, where they learned about contributions made by unsung heroes in the small town who made life better for people of color around the world.

“Just being in this space and in this area, feeling this energy, it’s very prominent that a lot of influential figures, a lot of events that happened, are shaping reality today. It’s very inspiring,” said Marco Brown, a history major at the University of St. Thomas.

Under the roof of the Freedom House hang pictures of pioneers who paved the way for voting rights, Canton’s first female and Black mayor, and Freedom Riders.

Through picture frames, small descriptions detail what they did, with students learning that their sacrifices came with grave danger, even losing their lives.