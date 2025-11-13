In the News: Inside the First Men’s Basketball Game at the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena

Bring Me The News reporter Tony Liebert covered the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team’s historic first game at the new Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, where the Tommies defeated Army 83–76. The matchup marked the beginning of a new era for St. Thomas athletics, as fans packed the arena to celebrate the team’s Division I success and the future of college basketball in Minnesota.



The University of St. Thomas made the unprecedented jump from Division III to Division I before the 2021-22 season. This year is their fifth at the D1 level, and Saturday night felt like their biggest moment as a D1 athletics program. ...

... A longtime Division III program opening a new arena that cost $175 million will obviously add some excitement to a November basketball game, but the Tommies crowd was rocking from start to finish. The media seating was directly behind the St. Thomas student section, which looked 100% full. The arena was not a sellout, but it felt full, which is really all that matters at the end of the day.