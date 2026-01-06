In the News: Jena Zangs Helps Develop AI App to Personalize Classroom Learning

University of St. Thomas Chief Data and Analytics Officer Jena Zangs ’10, ’18 MS was featured on KARE 11 for her role in developing a new artificial intelligence-powered classroom app that personalizes learning for K-12 students. Zangs explained how the tool allows teachers to adapt a single lesson plan to support multiple reading levels, special education needs and multilingual learners, significantly reducing preparation time while helping students feel more included and supported in the classroom.

From the story:

Two Minnesota educators developed an application in 48 hours to help students and teachers.

Let’s Get REAL is an AI-powered classroom tool that supports multiple reading levels, dyslexia-friendly formatting, advanced extensions, IEP goals, and multilingual audio narration so students can hear lessons in their home languages and parents can help their child with homework.

“We can finally personalize education,” said Shannon Seaver, one of the developers. “Basically, a teacher just takes the lesson plan, puts it in there, tells the app what the student’s needs are, and then it literally just spits it out.”

She said the app can also help teachers make AI-proofed tests. ...

Zangs is the Chief Data & AI Officer at the University of St. Thomas and is on the board for Create MPLS. Her daughter has an individualized education plan, so she’s seen teachers take the time to accommodate the lessons for her.