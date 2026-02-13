In the News: Jena Zangs on Purpose-Driven AI Strategy

Jena Zangs, chief data and AI officer at the University of St. Thomas, was recognized by CDO Magazine for leading the university’s data, analytics and AI strategy. Her work centers on trust, governance and translating emerging technologies into responsible, real-world outcomes that strengthen how the university serves students and its broader community.

From the article:

Her career at the university spans more than a decade and includes leadership roles across institutional data, analytics, governance, and advancement systems. Throughout her tenure, her work has centered on strengthening data foundations, advancing responsible AI practices, and translating emerging technologies into outcomes that enhance student experiences and improve how the university serves its communities.