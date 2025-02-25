In the News: Jim Brummer on the Sustainable Design of the Schoenecker Center

Jim Brummer, vice president of facilities management at the University of St. Thomas, recently spoke with School Construction News about the sustainable design of the Schoenecker Center on the university’s St. Paul campus.

When leaders of St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn., first embarked on the development of the Schoenecker Center for STEAM – a new facility to house additional space for the growing School of Engineering and College of Arts and Sciences – they gave the project team some guiding principles: The facility had to reflect inclusivity, innovation, adaptability and connection. It also had to be sustainable. ...

The design team also ensured that a significant artifact – a remnant of the Interstate 35W bridge –was given a place of honor in building’s atrium. The bridge collapsed over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis in 2007. Thirteen people were killed in the bridge failure, and another 145 people were injured. The engineering artifact now serves as a reminder to engineering students of their education’s critical nature in developing spaces and structures that will safeguard health and safety.

This sense of responsibility and care for community also extends to the University’s broad focus on and the definition of sustainability.

“Sustainability has become embedded within our culture across the university, and the Schoenecker Center is a prime example of our teams coming together to develop creative solutions that drive our sustainability goals forward,” said Jim Brummer, vice president for facilities management, in a statement.