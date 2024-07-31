In the News: John Abraham on AI and Its Impact on Jobs

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined WCCO Radio to discuss the future impact of artificial intelligence on jobs.
From the interview:
“If you’re a coder, instead of doing 10,000 lines of code a month, you might do 500,000 lines of code a month – it’s all automated but then you have to synthesize it and use it ... a coder will use AI to accomplish their tasks and then that coder has to do something else – they have to have some kind of other value-add that as a human we can provide. STEM people need to be using these new tools to become more efficient.”