In the News: John Abraham on Economic Opportunities in Renewable Energy

John Abraham, professor of mechanical engineering, was a guest on the Adam and Jordana WCCO Radio show to speak about the economic opportunities available for Minnesota with a transition to renewable energy.
From the interview:
President Donald Trump stood before the United Nations and brought up the topic of climate change.
“Hoax, green scam, made up by stupid people. What say you?” said WCCO Radio host Adam, repeating a sound bite from the president’s speech.
“Climate change is a political hot-button issue – it doesn’t have to be. The president was trying to score some points, perhaps trying to make some rhetorical statements. On the ground, we know it’s happening. whether you’re a farmer in southwest Minnesota, or if you live in Minneapolis like I do. We see climate change around us. We see how it’s affecting out pocketbooks and our lives, how it’s affecting insurance rates and the productivity of our farm fields,” said Abraham.
“It’s a problem that’s solvable. If we take meaningful action, we can actually solve this problem – and save money at the same time,” he continued.