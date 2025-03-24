In the News: John Abraham on NOAA Cuts

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with MPR’s “Climate Cast” about staff cuts at NOAA – the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

From the interview:

Paired with previous cuts proposed earlier this year, the agency could lose up to 20% of its staff in just two months.

“It could be really debilitating,” said John Abraham, a professor at the University of St. Thomas, whose climate research includes critical ocean temperature reports. He says the cuts could impact NOAA’s ability to forecast and warn for severe weather.