Oceans Shatter Heat Records, John Abraham's Research Reveals

John Abraham, professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, is featured in national and international coverage examining record ocean warming, with news outlets citing his research on ocean heat content as a key indicator of climate change. Abraham’s work shows that the world’s oceans have absorbed unprecedented amounts of heat for a ninth consecutive year, a trend scientists say is driving more intense weather, rising sea levels and widespread impacts on marine and coastal systems.

From The Guardian:

... The atmosphere is a smaller store of heat and more affected by natural climate variations such as the El Niño-La Niña cycle. The average surface air temperature in 2025 is expected to approximately tie with 2023 as the second-hottest year since records began in 1850, with 2024 being the hottest. Last year the planet moved into the cooler La Niña phase of the Pacific Ocean cycle.

“Each year the planet is warming – setting a new record has become a broken record,” said Prof John Abraham at the University of St Thomas in Minnesota, US, and part of the team that produced the new data.

“Global warming is ocean warming,” he said. “If you want to know how much the Earth has warmed or how fast we will warm into the future, the answer is in the oceans.”

From WIRED:

John Abraham, a professor of thermal science at the University of St. Thomas and one of the authors on the paper, says that he sometimes has trouble putting this number into contexts laypeople understand. Abraham offers up a couple options. His favorite is comparing the energy stored in the ocean to the energy of atomic bombs: The 2025 warming, he says, is the energetic equivalent to 12 Hiroshima bombs exploding in the ocean. (Some other calculations he’s done include equating this number to the energy it would take to boil 2 billion Olympic swimming pools, or more than 200 times the electrical use of everyone on the planet.)

“Last year was a bonkers, crazy warming year – that’s the technical term,” Abraham joked to me. “The peer-reviewed scientific term is ‘bonkers’.”

The world’s oceans are its largest heat sink, absorbing more than 90 percent of the excess warming that is trapped in the atmosphere. While some of the excess heat warms the ocean’s surface, it also slowly travels further down into deeper parts of the ocean, aided by circulation and currents.

From Inside Climate News:

... While warming of the top 500 meters of oceans was visible as early as the late 1970s, man-made heat now penetrates as deep as 2,000 meters below the surface. According to Trenberth, it takes roughly 25 years for heat to travel to such depths, creating a warming effect that will likely persist for centuries. Though the mean sea-surface temperature was lower than in 2023 and 2024, it remained the third warmest year on record.

“A warming ocean leads to warmer, wetter air – which, in turn, leads to stronger storms,” said John Abraham, a professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. As ocean temperatures increase, so too does evaporation, leading to more moisture in the atmosphere. “Think of ‘weather on steroids.’ We can expect our weather to become more extreme and unpredictable.”

From WCCO Radio:

Adam Carter: What is happening to our climate and the work you are doing, especially this latest research that was just released. You do this every year, right. Can you explain what was released today.

John Abraham: Think of it as an annual checkup. Every year my research team, which is an international group of about 50 researchers, takes the pulse of the planet. We take the temperature of the planet and determine what happened with climate change in the previous year.

This is the eighth year in a row we have done this study, and every single year we have broken the record. This past year was particularly surprising. I will use an analogy to explain it.

The amount of heat that went into the ocean last year was 23 zettajoules.

Carter: Right. I am guessing most listeners think you just made that up. Maybe a tiny fraction know what a zettajoule is. That is a one with 21 zeros after it. It is a huge number.

Abraham: Exactly. Because the number is so large, we need analogies. The one that hits home most for me involves Hiroshima bombs. I know that is uncomfortable to think about, but consider the energy released by one atomic bomb.

Now imagine 12 of those detonating every second of every day, all year long. Twelve Hiroshima bombs every second. That is how much heat is going into the oceans.

It is almost impossible to comprehend. Another way to think about it is this. If you add up all the electrical energy used by everyone on the planet, the heat going into the ocean is more than 200 times that amount.

Carter: Those numbers are mind-boggling.

From China Daily:

The Earth’s oceans are heating up, and that is a problem for all of us. Fortunately, it is a problem we can fix. ...

Why are we studying the oceans? It is because the oceans are very large. They cover 70 percent of the planet. They are also very deep, on average thousands of meters, and therefore have a tremendous mass. This also means that ocean temperatures change slowly over time, making them an excellent way to measure long-term climate change. An important feature of the oceans is that they absorb approximately 90 percent of the extra heat from global warming. Therefore, if you want to measure how fast the Earth is warming, the answer is in the oceans.

Oceans are also important because they greatly affect weather patterns. As air passes over the ocean, it picks up heat and moisture – the two ingredients that drive weather. So, as our oceans warm, the atmosphere warms and becomes more humid – leading to more extreme weather.

From Daily KOS:

Even as scientific knowledge advances and sharpens, one conclusion has remained steady: the largest unknown in the climate system is human behavior. The future still depends on whether societies reduce emissions, prepare for unavoidable impacts, and act together. If they do, a livable climate — one that can sustain both human communities and ecosystems — remains within reach. Meanwhile, however, the perils keep staring us in the face and the response is … inadequate.

The world’s oceans are heating in a way that feels less warning than verdict, absorbing the overwhelming majority of the damage inflicted by an economic system that treats the atmosphere as a free sewer and the sea as an infinite sponge. ...

