In the News: John Abraham Talks STEM Careers and Impact of AI

John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently joined WCCO Radio’s Adam and Jordana live from the Minnesota State Fair to discuss a wide range of topics, including advice on how prospective students should choose a major and how artificial intelligence may impact careers in the future. Abraham also addressed a recent report on high school test scores and how students are learning and processing information in the classroom.

From the story:

“In the past, if you dealt with an information degree you were guaranteed a great job ... but now that is being upended by artificial intelligence. What were traditionally safe degrees are less safe now and people need to give it more thought,” Abraham said.