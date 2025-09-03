In the News: John Tauer on the St. Thomas vs. Saint John’s Game

Men’s basketball coach John Tauer spoke to WCCO Radio regarding the Tommie-Johnnie rivalry. St. Thomas and Saint John’s will face each other on the basketball court Dec. 11.
From the broadcast:
John Tauer is the head basketball coach at the University of St. Thomas. He brings good news about Minnesota’s best rivalry … Tommie versus Johnnie. They are scheduled to face each other in nonconference play this year.
“It’s a storied rivalry. The schools have so many similarities, it is something we’ve been talking about for a while,” Tauer said. “It’s going to be an exiting day for students, alumni and the whole state of basketball in Minnesota.”