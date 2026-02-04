In the News: Julie Jonas on Don Lemon Arrest and the First Amendment 

University of St. Thomas Law Professor Julie Jonas spoke with multiple new outlets about the federal arrest of former CNN anchor Don Lemon, calling it an attack on the free press. Jonas said the federal government’s use of the FACE Act against journalists covering St. Paul protests raises concerns over the First Amendment.

From the Minnesota Star Tribune:

Julie Jonas, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas, called the arrests “absolutely an attack on the press” and said the journalists have a strong First Amendment defense.

“What the administration is basically saying is that you can’t report on this unless we approve of what you’re reporting on,” Jonas said of the arrests. “They are trying to chill journalistic endeavors, and they’re successful in many ways.”

Beyond their concern of freedom of the press, some believe Lemon and Fort’s cases represent a misuse of the crime being alleged — violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act of 1994.

It prohibits injuring, intimidating or interfering with someone from obtaining or providing reproductive health services, but it also bans anyone from restricting the First Amendment right of “religious freedom at a place of religious worship.”

From The College Fix:

“[T]he [Trump] administration is basically saying is that you can’t report on this unless we approve of what you’re reporting on,” Jonas, the former legal director of the Great North Innocence Project, said. “They are trying to chill journalistic endeavors, and they’re successful in many ways.”