In the News: Kevin Sauter on How Watching TV Shows With Your Partner Can Improve Communication and Strengthen Relationships

University of St. Thomas Communication Studies Professor Emeritus Kevin Sauter recently spoke with WCCO-TV about how watching TV together can be beneficial for a relationship, and how couples can talk about topics that arise in a show to discuss personal values and opinions on different issues.
From the story:
“It engages communication facilitation, that you talk about it. Let’s say a child-rearing issue comes up on the sitcom. All of a sudden you’re talking about it in how you’re raising your children,” Sauter said.