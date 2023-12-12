In the News: Kim Sovell on Retailers Extending Their Sales

Kim Sovell, marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with WCCO-TV about retail sales and the allegations a few retailers are facing regarding attempts to mislead their consumers.

From the story:

Did the retailers deceive people how they marketed their sales? “I don’t feel that retailers are deliberately attempting to mislead consumers,” said Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas. “I think really what is happening is they offer a sale, you either get to hit that sale or your miss it. And then they’re like, yeah maybe we didn’t have enough people, or people didn’t have enough time.”

Some shoppers were happy to take advantage of the extended sales, especially since they couldn’t keep up with every retailer's offers. ...

This year however, Sovell said the reason has changed. “There are reports right now that the big retailers, Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, and Macy’s, have really done a very good job of managing their inventory heading into the third quarter. So, it’s not a glut of inventory,” she said. ...