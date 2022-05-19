In the News: Laura Dunham Named Dean of the Opus College of Business

St. Thomas named entrepreneur-turned-professor Laura Dunham as the dean of the Opus College of Business as reported by the Star Tribune and Twin Cities Business. For the past five years Dunham has served as the associate dean of the Schulze School on Entrepreneurship at St. Thomas.

From the Star Tribune article: Dunham joined St. Thomas 19 years ago after co-founding a studio theater as a young adult. She helped create interdisciplinary experiences at the St. Paul-based university, including a workshop for first-year students that matches, for instance, engineering students with finance majors on projects.